Maui Wowie was bred in the same tropical paradise that pineapples grow. The flavor profile is made up of sweet mango and dashed with touches of pine and pepper to add complexity. This sativa hybrid is perfect for unwinding after a long day of surfing or a hard day at work.
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
