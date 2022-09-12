About this product
Sugar is this shiny, grainy type texture, has high terpene content. Sugar Wax can be extracted with high quality cured material. What makes this form of concentrate so desirable is its richer, more complex flavor profile.
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
