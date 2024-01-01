Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies, 10mg

by Cornbread Hemp
THC —CBD —
About this product

Our Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies provide a healthier way to experience a care-free moment with 10mg of THC per gummy. Safe and shareable for friends & family over 21.

Real THC, never any synthetics
America's First USDA-certified organic THC gummy
100% Legal
About this brand

Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is proud to be recognized as the fastest growing hemp company in America via the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024.

Based in Kentucky and founded in 2019, Cornbread Hemp is a market leader of full spectrum CBD+THC hemp products dedicated to improving customers' quality of life through relief from discomfort, sleeplessness, and stress. Exclusively sourced from USDA organic hemp flowers, our Flower-Only™ hemp extract makes us industry leaders in product safety, sustainability, and efficacy.
