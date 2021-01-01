About this product

Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut is a hybrid Hemp flower with strong Gassy Sour Mango flavor. She produces beautiful resin coated flowers, chunky calyxes and pyramid shaped nugs.



Grown from our in-house living organic soil for a buttery and smooth signature flavor background. She is fresh frozen right at harvest and lyophilized to preserve colors and flavors while producing a velvety texture with less density than hang dried cannabis Hemp.



Great for daytime use as the uplifting citrus terpenes keep you focused while the diverse cannabinoid profile keep you in balance.



Oompa Loompa Hemp Flower is a cross from a select high resin producing phenotype of the wife and a blood orange phenotype of T1. A limited edition seed stock Bred by Yellowhammer Genetics.