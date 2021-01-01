Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
About this product
Perfume Diesel- “Lemon Pound Cake” cut is a Hybrid Boutique Hemp flower. Micro farmed indoors from Living Organic Soil with Artisan craft. The Nose is straight Lemon citrus with a Buttery Cakey flavor that lingers long after exhale.
The smoke on this cut brings a vape like smoothness with no harshness. Freeze cured to preserve flavonoids, cannabinoids and fresh harvest colors. Tested up to 20% total cannabinoids and 2% total terpenes.
The smoke on this cut brings a vape like smoothness with no harshness. Freeze cured to preserve flavonoids, cannabinoids and fresh harvest colors. Tested up to 20% total cannabinoids and 2% total terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!