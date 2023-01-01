Cosmic OG is an indica strain derived from an OG Kush Phenotype and has that classic lemon scented cleaner, fuel-like OG flavor profile we all know and love. Lineage: OG Kush Phenotype Flavor Profile: Lemon, Pine, Fuel Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy Total Terps: 11.80% Top 3 Terps: Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Myrcene Total THC: 83.13% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.