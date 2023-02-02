Dirty Taxi is a sativa leaning strain with a pungent skunk overtone, and earthy, stone-fruit undertones. This strain offers a pleasant mood boosting, cerebral high that begins behind the eyes, then settles into the body. Lineage: Chem i-95 x GMO Total Terpenes: 8.04% Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.55% Total THC: 84.03% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.