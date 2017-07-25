Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Double OG Sour Diesel | Sauce & Diamonds

by Cosmic Live Resin
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Tasting Notes: Cucumber, Lemongrass, White Gummy Bears
Farm: Ridgetop Botanicals

About this strain

Picture of OG Sour Diesel
OG Sour Diesel

OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.

OG Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
22% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic Live Resin
Shop products
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.