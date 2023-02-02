Forbidden Fruit is a balanced hybrid strain with mood boosting and relaxing effects that won’t have you couch-locked. This is the perfect strain for consumers battling depression or anxiety. Lineage: Cherry Pie x Tangie Taste: Floral, Earthy, Peppery Top 3 Terpenes: Myrcene, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene Total Terpenes: 6.17% Sum of Cannabinoids: 80% Total THC: 71.88% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.