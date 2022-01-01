Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - There are folklore tales of passion fruit allowing those that consume it to

fall in love. Well, we are in love with this one. Big time. Having twice the amount of CBD as THC can still provide a slight buzz, but it should be minimal compared to 1:1 strains and recreational products. This ratio might be ideal for those looking to combat autoimmune disorders, anxiety, depression, or general aches and pains.



The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.