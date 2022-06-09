About this product
With our revamped flavor and texture profile, Cosmic Seed picked Wild Strawberry as our Daytime Gummy. When trying our Daytime gummy flavor, we hope the strawberry medley of flavor has you reminiscing of picking your own berries in the summer's sun. Why? because we've made these gummies with real strawberries!
These Gummies are medicated with ILLICIT's special 5:1 distillate blend of CBG:THC. CBG is known for its energetic, stress relieving, and potentially productivity enhancing properties. Cosmic Seed's delightful gummy is here to help pave the way to your days' successes.
About this brand
Cosmic Seed by ILLICIT
Our alchemists transmute matter into trees, refine its purest elements using cutting-edge science, and fuse a balance between chaos and the cosmos. We call the products of this alchemy Cosmic Seed.
Channeling good vibes into medicine, we’re bringing space-age cannabis down to earth. Pouring every ounce of our knowledge inside each vessel, we seek truth by providing you with a diverse line of products to help you embrace all possible futures.
Born in Missouri, we were inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the underlying forces governing space and time. We wanted to share our awe of the vastness, our curiosity for the unknown, and the joy we get from sharing in it all together.
