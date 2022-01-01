About this product
Indulge in your sweet side with Cosmic Seed's Soft Vanilla Espresso Caramel. Created with a Cortado in mind, our caramels are made with rich, locally-sourced cream along with a subtle blend of coffee and vanilla. Cosmic Seed's Vanilla Espresso Caramel provides a delightful sensory experience with its' soft, melt-in-your-mouth caramel. These aren't your Grandmother's caramels, medicated with Illicit's distillate, you may find yourself moonwalking after ingesting. Available in 100mg jars.
Our alchemists transmute matter into trees, refine its purest elements using cutting-edge science, and fuse a balance between chaos and the cosmos. We call the products of this alchemy Cosmic Seed.
Channeling good vibes into medicine, we’re bringing space-age cannabis down to earth. Pouring every ounce of our knowledge inside each vessel, we seek truth by providing you with a diverse line of products to help you embrace all possible futures.
Born in Missouri, we were inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the underlying forces governing space and time. We wanted to share our awe of the vastness, our curiosity for the unknown, and the joy we get from sharing in it all together.