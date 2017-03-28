Loading…
Logo for the brand Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse

Lime Skunk

SativaTHC 19%CBD

Lime Skunk effects

Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!