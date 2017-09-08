About this strain
Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.
Purple Cheddar effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with