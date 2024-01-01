Amaretto | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

She's my cover girl, lover girl, sweet as Amaretto! Amaretto is an exquisite indica dominant strain bred by crossing Biscotti and Dosidos. With a delectable sweetness balanced by a subtle diesel note, this strain offers both relaxation and uplifting euphoria. Amaretto gently soothes, allowing creativity to flourish while promoting a positive mindset. Let the harmonious blend of caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol guide you to a state of blissful inspiration and tranquility.
SOC: 36.74%
Total THC: 30.26%
Total Terps: 2.50%
About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
