She's my cover girl, lover girl, sweet as Amaretto! Amaretto is an exquisite indica dominant strain bred by crossing Biscotti and Dosidos. With a delectable sweetness balanced by a subtle diesel note, this strain offers both relaxation and uplifting euphoria. Amaretto gently soothes, allowing creativity to flourish while promoting a positive mindset. Let the harmonious blend of caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol guide you to a state of blissful inspiration and tranquility.

SOC: 36.74%

Total THC: 30.26%

Total Terps: 2.50%

