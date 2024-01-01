GMO and Han Solo Burger collide to create the real special sauce..the illustrious Animal Style. Cultivated in-house to stunning levels of quality, the smells coming off of this bud are sure to inspire instant screw face. A favorite at our Hall of Flowers booth, check out this indica dominant powerhouse today..absolutely dripping with indica dominant potency sure to inspire a healthy case of munchies and sedation. This Diamond Barrel doesn't stop there, being filled by hand with our stinky Gelato Grape Pie Diamonds for a serious connoisseur grade treat!

Show more