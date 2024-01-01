Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.



For a pleasant experience reminiscent of enjoying an refreshing cocktail on a sunny day, try our sativa dominant strain, Arnold Palmer. Bred by crossing Cheetah Piss BX1 with Lemonade, the lemon and herbal aroma, along with earthy notes, adds an interesting twist to the overall profile. The euphoric and energetic effects are thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. Arnold Palmer is well-suited for daytime use, offering a lift in mood and a boost in energy.

