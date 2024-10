Arnold Palmer flower and Waiting Game diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. These sativa infused pre rolls deliver a refreshing mood boost and a vibrant, social high. Perfect for sparking lively conversations, they’re best enjoyed in the company of friends, elevating every shared moment. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.



Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more