The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Gary Payton delivers a potent, all-encompassing experience with a deeply relaxing, calming effect—perfect for unwinding without the heaviness of couch lock. This indica blend offers soothing, restful relaxation, ideal for evening downtime or peaceful socializing. Meticulously crafted to COTC's high standards, every vape cart ensures exceptional quality and a superior experience. Indulge in tranquility with Gary Payton!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more