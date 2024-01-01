For those seeking more than a strain – for those who crave a surge of joy – Berry Bonds is the strain for you! A sativa bred from the union of Halle Berry and Blueberry Frosting, this strain emits sweet, fruity notes with a subtle diesel undertone. With the terpene trio of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Berry Bonds weaves together a laser-sharp focus that cuts through distractions, an energizing surge that propels you forward, and an overwhelming sense of happiness. Berry Bonds is not merely a tool for getting through that project you keep putting off; it's your secret weapon against procrastination.

SOC: 32.69%

Total THC: 28.55%

Total Terps: 2.98%

