For those seeking more than a strain – for those who crave a surge of joy – Berry Bonds is the strain for you! A sativa bred from the union of Halle Berry and Blueberry Frosting, this strain emits sweet, fruity notes with a subtle diesel undertone. With the terpene trio of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Berry Bonds weaves together a laser-sharp focus that cuts through distractions, an energizing surge that propels you forward, and an overwhelming sense of happiness. Berry Bonds is not merely a tool for getting through that project you keep putting off; it's your secret weapon against procrastination. SOC: 32.69% Total THC: 28.55% Total Terps: 2.98% 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.