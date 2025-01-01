Biscotti is a luscious indica dominant strain that is bred by crossing South Florida OG and Gelato #25. This tantalizing blend introduces you to a world of sweet, gassy, and fruity flavors and aromas that will transport you to a state of pure satisfaction. The trio of terpenes—caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol—adds a layer of sophistication to the experience. Allow Biscotti to cradle you into a state of sleepiness and profound relaxation, making it the ideal choice for unwinding in the evening and basking in euphoric contentment.

SOC: 37.25%

Toal THC: 30.45%

Total Terps: 2.38%

