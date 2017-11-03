Blue Nerds, a premium indica strain born from the delectable Forbidden Fruit and the mouthwatering Watermelon Z. This concentrate entices with a tantalizing aroma that combines the fruity sweetness of lemon, berries, and watermelon with subtle pine and earthy undertones. When indulged, Blue Nerds delivers a smooth and flavorful experience, reminiscent of a fruity candy with a slight sour twist. The effects are just as delightful, offering a potent cerebral euphoria that gradually melts into a blissful, pain-free relaxation. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful escape, Blue Nerds concentrate is your go-to for a sweet, soothing journey.



