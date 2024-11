The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Blue Popz is the kind of strain that feels like a cozy blanket after a long day! A perfect mix of Jokerz and Blueberry Sugar, it offers a creamy, sweet flavor with a touch of herbal goodness that’s easy on the palate. Thanks to its dominant terpene, myrcene, it’s the go-to for melting away stress and relaxing your whole body. Whether you’re kicking back on the couch or easing into bed, Blue Popz will have you feeling mellow and totally at peace. It’s a strain built for those nights when all you want is to unwind and feel good, leaving you in a calm, happy haze!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more