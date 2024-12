Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Prepare to embark on a delightful journey with Blueberry Dream, a sativa dominant strain that combines the genetics of Marionberry and Blue Dream. This strain delights the senses with its aromatic blend of sweet berries, accompanied by hints of tea. The terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene adds depth to Blueberry Dream's mood boosting, creative and energetic effects. Let this strain bring about a boost of positivity and creativity, inspiring your mind to wander into new realms of imagination.

SOC: 90.67%

Total THC: 90.67%

Total Terps: 5.02%



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more