Bolo Runtz is an Indica strain born from the exquisite fusion of Biscotti and Sherb Cake. This strain delivers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory notes, creating a flavor profile that's both familiar and captivating. The initial taste is reminiscent of your favorite candy, with layers of citrus zest and earthy undertones that linger on the exhale. Perfect for winding down, Bolo Runtz wraps you in a soothing wave of relaxation, gently guiding you into a serene and restful night. Every hit promises the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and potency.

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
