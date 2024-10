Experience the bliss of Bubble Bath with our premium pre-rolls. This hybrid strain, a perfect blend of Bubble Gum and Lavender, captivates the senses with its sweet, inviting aroma and subtle notes of spice and pine. Bubble Bath offers more than just delightful flavors—it delivers a creative, euphoric head high that inspires and uplifts. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or simply looking to unwind, these half gram pre-rolls will provide a refreshing escape!



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

read more