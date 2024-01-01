Get ready for the ultimate chilled out night with Chamoy, an exquisite indica dominant strain that's the lovechild of Pavé and Runtz. Sweet, spicy, and fruity notes come together to create an unforgettable experience on the palate. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and nerolidol cradles you into a state of happiness, euphoria and profound relaxation, making it the perfect companion for unwinding in the evening with your favorite people.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.