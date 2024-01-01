Champagne Skies is a sativa dominant strain derived from Dutch Treat and The Vintage . This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are caryophyllene, terpinolene and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative. Total Terpenes: 11.71% Sum of Cannabinoids: 68.40% Total THC: 61.09% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.