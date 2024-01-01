Champagne Skies is a sativa dominant strain derived from Dutch Treat and The Vintage . This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are caryophyllene, terpinolene and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative.

Total Terpenes: 11.71%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 68.40%

Total THC: 61.09%

