Chem 91 has arrived to bring back some classic terps to your palate! A racy sativa hybrid with herbal, spicy characteristics that form the foundation for countless modern genetics, the Chem 91's origins come from Thai Landrace seeds from days past. The chem is responsible for the uplifting side of OG Kush, and plays a part in the parentage of the beloved Sour Diesel as well. Check out these buds of Chem 91 that have been grown to an exemplary top shelf standard and see what this flavor is all about!

