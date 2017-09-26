Cherry Nova is an indica strain born from the stellar combination of Cherry Pie and Stardawg. This strain delivers a high that is truly extraordinary, providing deep relaxation and a soothing cerebral uplift. It's like a supernova of calm and focus, perfectly balancing both effects. The flavor profile is a delightful fusion of floral notes, sweet cherries, and a subtle mint finish that will keep your taste buds tingling. Cherry Nova promises a cosmic journey!



