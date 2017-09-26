Cherry Nova is an indica strain born from the stellar combination of Cherry Pie and Stardawg. This strain delivers a high that is truly extraordinary, providing deep relaxation and a soothing cerebral uplift. It's like a supernova of calm and focus, perfectly balancing both effects. The flavor profile is a delightful fusion of floral notes, sweet cherries, and a subtle mint finish that will keep your taste buds tingling. Cherry Nova promises a cosmic journey!
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.