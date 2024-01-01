Chimera | Diamonds | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

This mystical strain, Chimera, is a captivating hybrid strain that is a cross between White Truffle and The Creature. Earthy, skunky, and tropical flavors intertwine to create an unforgettable experience on your taste buds. Chimera's top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene transport you to a realm of relaxation and happiness as you savor the moments of bliss that this strain provides. This versatile strain is your ally throughout the day, guiding you towards serenity and joy. 
Total Terps: 5.17%
SOC: 92.49%
Total THC: 81.11%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

About this strain

The Creature is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. The Creature is a rare and exotic strain that was bred by BeLeaf Cannabis, a leading cultivator in Oklahoma. This strain is known for its tropical fruit, nectarine, peach and nail salon terpene profile, as well as its genetic foxtailing that gives it a unique appearance. The Creature is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Creature effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Creature when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. The Creature features flavors like citrus, sweet, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of The Creature typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. The Creature is a hash maker’s dream, with some phenotypes producing up to 5% yield of high-quality resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Creature, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item