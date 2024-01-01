This mystical strain, Chimera, is a captivating hybrid strain that is a cross between White Truffle and The Creature. Earthy, skunky, and tropical flavors intertwine to create an unforgettable experience on your taste buds. Chimera's top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and humulene transport you to a realm of relaxation and happiness as you savor the moments of bliss that this strain provides. This versatile strain is your ally throughout the day, guiding you towards serenity and joy.

Total Terps: 5.17%

SOC: 92.49%

Total THC: 81.11%

