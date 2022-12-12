About this product
Compound Z is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Apples & Bananas crossed with White Runtz. You get a gassy, fruity aroma along with a sweet and spicy flavor profile from this delectable strain. Compound Z has a happy, relaxing high that sets into your body, helping to combat chronic pain, stress and anxiety. The perfect strain for consumers who want to take the edge off after a stressful day.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.