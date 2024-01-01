COTC OG | All-In-One Disposable Vape | .5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.

COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
