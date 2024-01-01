COTC Secrets | Animal Style | Premium Infused Prerolls | 2.5g

Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.

Animal Style is a refined Indica strain with a rich lineage, born from the potent combination of GMO and Han-Solo Burger. Its robust aroma is an intensely savory blend of earthy herbs, spices, and a hint of skunky diesel. This strain delivers a calming body high, making it a perfect choice for easing stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Animal Style captures the essence of exceptional cannabis with every hit, offering a truly indulgent experience.

Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax. 

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
