Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.

Blue Dream is a sativa strain with a lineage of Blueberry and Haze. This strain gives off a sweet, berry aroma and offers a relaxing high with a bonus calming, euphoric effect. Blue Dream's top three terpenes are caryophyllene, linalool, and myrcene. Be sure to enjoy after a day on the open road, once you’ve set up camp, at one of California’s iconic national parks.

