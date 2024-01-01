Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused withhigh-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.



The amazing cross of Cleo x Terpi Hut #13 inherits a complex terpene profile from its parent strains, delivering a captivating scent and taste. Expect a blend of citrus, floral, and earthy notes with a subtle sweetness that makes it a pleasure to inhale and exhale. The distinct aroma is often described as uplifting and refreshing, with hints of pine, lemon, and tropical fruit. Providing a clear, cerebral high typical of sativa-dominant strains. Users often report an energetic, euphoric, and creative boost, which makes it ideal for daytime use or social activities. The effects are uplifting and can enhance focus and motivation, while also promoting a relaxed sense of well-being. It's not overly stimulating, so it offers a nice balance of mental clarity without overwhelming the senses.



