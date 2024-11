Cream of the Crop stays on top of the game by delivering exceptional flower to our connoisseurs. This week's drop is Demure, a Sativa strain that’s all about being mindful, very demure. Crafted from the fusion of Cleo and Terpi Hut #13, this strain exudes a smooth yet powerful charm, leaving you feeling blissful and serene—because, you know, we’re very mindful. Expect a creamy, fruity aroma with a subtle hint of tartness, perfect for those moments when you just want to be calm, cool, and…very demure.



