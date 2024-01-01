Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.



High C, born from the union of Tropicanna Cookies and Black Cherry Punch, offers a rich, complex flavor profile that begins with a burst of ripe citrus and gently evolves into a smooth, piney finish that lingers delightfully on the palate. This strain is celebrated not only for its vibrant taste but also for its mood-enhancing properties, which make it an ideal companion for alleviating stress and anxiety. High C promotes focus and mental clarity, making it perfect for tasks that demand concentration.



