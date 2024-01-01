COTC Secrets | High C | Premium Infused Prerolls | 2.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Unlock the allure of secrecy with Secrets by Cream of the Crop. Housed in a sleek, discreet black case, Secrets offers five meticulously infused prerolls tailored for the cannabis connoisseur who values both sophistication and privacy. Each preroll is carefully crafted using premium cannabis and infused with high-quality live resin, each preroll delivers a smooth, potent, and unparalleled smoking experience. Secrets is the ideal choice for those who seek the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and maximum potency in every hit—while keeping their enjoyment under wraps.

High C, born from the union of Tropicanna Cookies and Black Cherry Punch, offers a rich, complex flavor profile that begins with a burst of ripe citrus and gently evolves into a smooth, piney finish that lingers delightfully on the palate. This strain is celebrated not only for its vibrant taste but also for its mood-enhancing properties, which make it an ideal companion for alleviating stress and anxiety. High C promotes focus and mental clarity, making it perfect for tasks that demand concentration.

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
