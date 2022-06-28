Nothing like an afternoon filled with crumpets and tea. Crumpets is an indica dominant concentrate derived from Three Kings crossed with London Pound Cake. This delicious dab has a pungent vanilla, buttery, earthy aroma and flavor profile. Crumpets offers a body tingly, relaxing and uplifting high thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene. So boil up a pot of water, brew your favorite afternoon tea and enjoy some Crumpets.