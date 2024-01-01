El Capitan | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

El Capitan is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Apples & Bananas crossed with White Runtz. You get a gassy, fruity aroma along with a sweet and spicy flavor profile from this tasty strain. El Capitan has a mood boosting, relaxing high that sets into your body, helping to combat chronic pain, stress and anxiety. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene makes this the perfect strain for consumers who want to take the edge off after a stressful day.
SOC: 39.85%
Total THC: 33.24%
Total Terps: 3.11%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpenes of this strain can include myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and linalool—but batches will vary. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item