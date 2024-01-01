El Capitan is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Apples & Bananas crossed with White Runtz. You get a gassy, fruity aroma along with a sweet and spicy flavor profile from this tasty strain. El Capitan has a mood boosting, relaxing high that sets into your body, helping to combat chronic pain, stress and anxiety. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene makes this the perfect strain for consumers who want to take the edge off after a stressful day.

SOC: 39.85%

Total THC: 33.24%

Total Terps: 3.11%

