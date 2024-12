Embark on a whimsical journey with Falkor, an indica dominant strain born from the enchanting lineage of Animal Mintz and G-Wiz. Sweet and pungent, Falkor is reminiscent of a magical forest filled with minty freshness and fruity delights. Feel the weight of the world melt away as this strain wraps you in a comforting embrace of stress-relief and bliss, guiding you towards a state of relaxation, leaving you gently couch-locked and content. Falkor's therapeutic qualities are enhanced by the terpenes, caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol, in its profile. Let this strain weave its magic and transport you to a realm of serenity and joy.

SOC: 36.70%

Total THC: 31.47%

Total Terps: 2.95%

