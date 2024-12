Fire Junky is an indica dominant strain that ignites a passion for relaxation and tranquility. Born from the fusion of Acai Gelato and Sherbert Bx1, this strain has a sweet and spicy flavor accompanied by earthy undertones that ground the experience. With the presence of limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol in its terpene profile, Fire Junky offers stress-relieving qualities that soothe your mind, body, and soul. When insomnia and depression cast their shadow, Fire Junky will be there to light the way, guiding you towards a restful sleep and a renewed sense of joy.

SOC: 36.12%

Total THC: 31.18%

Total Terps: 2.91%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more