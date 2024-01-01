Forum GSC | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Introducing Forum GSC, a premium Indica strain crafted from a blend of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and Girl Scout Cookies. This exquisite strain exudes an earthy, diesel aroma with sweet sandalwood undertones. Forum GSC offers a harmonious balance of effects, delivering a smooth and stimulating experience. Enjoy a relaxing body buzz paired with an invigorating cerebral high. Its top terpene limonene properties promote a euphoric state of mind and alleviate stress, making it perfect for those seeking tranquility. Forum GSC elevates your experience to extraordinary heights.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
