Fruit Loops OG is an indica strain crossed between Irene OG and Faceoff OG. The most prominent terpenes are caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene, giving this strain its unique sweet fruit, citrus, and pine aroma and flavor profile. Fruit Loops OG has a heavy body high combined with a calm and relaxing stoney head high. Follow your nose to ultimate relaxation.

SOC: 35.19%

Total THC: 30.15%

Total Terps: 2.06%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more