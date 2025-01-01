About this product
Fruit Loops OG | Diamonds | 1g
Cream of the Crop GardensSolvent
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyes
- Feelings:TalkativeFocusedSleepy
- Helps with:DepressionInsomniaAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Fruit Loop OG effects are mostly calming.
Fruit Loop OG potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Fruit Loop OG is an indica-dominant cross of Irene OG and Face Off OG. By mixing two pungent OGs, Archive was able to pull out fruity terpenes while also holding onto the gassy OG aroma. Its potent high may leaving consumers in a calming state of bliss for hours upon hours.
