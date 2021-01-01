About this product
Fruity Pebbles OG is an indica leaning strain crossed between Alien OG and Fruity Pebbles. The nugs have a dense, bulgy structure made up of sage-green leaves, long golden-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, pinene, and nerolidol giving this strain its unique sweet, fruity, citrus, pine aroma and flavor profile. Fruity Pebbles OG has a heavy body high combined with a calm and relaxing stoney head high. Follow your nose to ultimate relaxation!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.