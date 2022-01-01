Fruity Pebbles OG is an indica leaning concentrate crossed between Alien OG and Fruity Pebbles. This concentrate has a sugary honey hue and consistency. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, pinene, and nerolidol giving this strain its unique sweet, fruity, citrus, pine aroma and flavor profile. Fruity Pebbles OG has a heavy body high combined with a calm and relaxing stoney head high. Follow your nose to ultimate relaxation!