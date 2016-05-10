Cream of the Crop Gardens
Full Spectrum Oil 1:1 THC:CBD
Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 1:1 (THC:CBD) blend gives a subtle, yet blissful and harmonious balance of cannabinoids, including THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
