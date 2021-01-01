About this product

Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This flower is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has vibrant peach and orange hairs throughout with a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This strain will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs.